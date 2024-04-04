I-43 fatal crash near Hampton, freeway closure
MILWAUKEE - A fatal crash caused southbound lanes on I-43 near Hampton to shut down on Thursday evening, April 4.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the freeway closure was underway around 6:30 p.m. All traffic is being diverted at Silver Spring.
Officials confirmed a female victim died from her injuries in the crash. There is no word on others injured.
The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.
This story will be updated.