Milwaukee County homelessness; new building to provide housing, help

Milwaukee County officials shared a new investment on Thursday, June 13, aimed to help southeastern Wisconsinites.

The Hillview Hall Rehabilitation Project is the first property ever purchased by Milwaukee County to provide emergency housing for individuals experiencing homelessness.

"We're doing this because we want to become the healthiest county in the state of Wisconsin," Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said.

Officials showed off the food pantry, which is already up and running. But if you take one flight of stairs, you’ll see what’s really in the works.

There are 27 rooms expected to be remodeled and offered to people in need, but that’s not the only resource they'll be provided with.

The three-story building will cost $3 million, secured by Wisconsin’s Neighborhood Investment Fund Program.

But that’s not all; the building will breathe opportunity – with services like therapy and career counseling – for those in need.

"Programs like these projects, like this rehabilitation project, this give us the opportunity to really give back and more importantly show that we can be a model on really focusing on housing and providing those programs," Crowley said. "We're constantly in conversations, not just on how we clear things out, but how we make sure we are actually providing resources and housing for these individuals."

The Hillview Hall Rehabilitation Project is expected to be completed in 2025.

Crowley also assured that people who were cleared out from park and ride lots are being helped with appropriate housing arrangements and resources for support.