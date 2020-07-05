Milwaukee County Historical Society reopens amid `everything going on in our world`









Ben Barbera





MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Historical Society reopened for the first time since COVID-19 on June 29, with specific changes in place to help keep everyone safe.



"To be open and allow people to experience that is really important," said Curator and Operations Manager Ben Barbera. "We are asking people to maintain social distance. We're requiring people to wear masks, and then, for our research library, we are asking people to make appointments to come in, rather than dropping in."



Hand sanitizing stations were added, along with cleaning between visitors. Barbera said the timing for reopening couldn't be better -- with many trying to connect current events to the past.









"We're in a historic moment right now, both between the pandemic, and the protests, and everything that's going on in our world, and so, we're trying to actively document that as it happens," Barbera said.



The center currently has two exhibits -- one on 150 years of Milwaukee's political history. It was originally planned around the Democratic National Convention.



The other is an extension of the winter exhibit showcasing Milwaukee's material culture history.





"The building is full of history, and it's just a great opportunity to learn a little something about Milwaukee," he said.



If you'd like to schedule a visit to the research library, CLICK HERE.





















