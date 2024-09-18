Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee County freeway closure; WB I-894 closing Sept. 20-23

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 18, 2024 11:47am CDT
Traffic
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will be conducting a freeway closure of westbound I-894 between the Mitchell Interchange and Hale Interchange from Friday, Sept. 20 through Monday, Sept. 23. 

Officials say the full, directional closure includes westbound I-894. It will be closing Friday night (11 p.m.) until Monday morning (5:30 a.m.) for milling and paving work.

WisDOT plans to have a news conference on Thursday morning, Sept. 19 to provide even more details about the I-894 project, closure and timing. FOX6 News plans to stream that media availability.

The following weekend, eastbound I-894 will be closed for the same reason. 

Contigency weekends are Oct. 4-7 and Oct. 11-14 if weather affects the scheduled closures.

Scope of project

This project includes approximately three miles of I-894 and 1.5 miles of Loomis Road and ramps in the City of Greenfield. The improvements include the following: 

  • Resurfacing I-894 freeway lanes and ramps
  • Reconstructing I-894 median and Loomis Road interchange at I-894
  • Improving draining systems, guard rails, lighting and sign structures
  • Repairing pavement and maintenance at four local roads and bridges at I-894

The I-894 project is scheduled to be complete in summer 2025. Visit the I-894 Project Overview for more information.