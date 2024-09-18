Milwaukee County freeway closure; WB I-894 closing Sept. 20-23
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will be conducting a freeway closure of westbound I-894 between the Mitchell Interchange and Hale Interchange from Friday, Sept. 20 through Monday, Sept. 23.
Officials say the full, directional closure includes westbound I-894. It will be closing Friday night (11 p.m.) until Monday morning (5:30 a.m.) for milling and paving work.
WisDOT plans to have a news conference on Thursday morning, Sept. 19 to provide even more details about the I-894 project, closure and timing. FOX6 News plans to stream that media availability.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The following weekend, eastbound I-894 will be closed for the same reason.
Contigency weekends are Oct. 4-7 and Oct. 11-14 if weather affects the scheduled closures.
Scope of project
This project includes approximately three miles of I-894 and 1.5 miles of Loomis Road and ramps in the City of Greenfield. The improvements include the following:
- Resurfacing I-894 freeway lanes and ramps
- Reconstructing I-894 median and Loomis Road interchange at I-894
- Improving draining systems, guard rails, lighting and sign structures
- Repairing pavement and maintenance at four local roads and bridges at I-894
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
The I-894 project is scheduled to be complete in summer 2025. Visit the I-894 Project Overview for more information.