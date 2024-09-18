Milwaukee County freeway closure; WB I-894 closing Sept. 20-23

article

The Brief Drivers who frequent I-894 should take note of a massive weekend closure. Westbound I-894 will be closed from late Friday, Sept. 20 through early Monday, Sept. 23. Construction crews will be doing milling and paving work.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will be conducting a freeway closure of westbound I-894 between the Mitchell Interchange and Hale Interchange from Friday, Sept. 20 through Monday, Sept. 23.

Officials say the full, directional closure includes westbound I-894. It will be closing Friday night (11 p.m.) until Monday morning (5:30 a.m.) for milling and paving work.

WisDOT plans to have a news conference on Thursday morning, Sept. 19 to provide even more details about the I-894 project, closure and timing. FOX6 News plans to stream that media availability.

The following weekend, eastbound I-894 will be closed for the same reason.

Contigency weekends are Oct. 4-7 and Oct. 11-14 if weather affects the scheduled closures.

Scope of project

This project includes approximately three miles of I-894 and 1.5 miles of Loomis Road and ramps in the City of Greenfield. The improvements include the following:

Resurfacing I-894 freeway lanes and ramps

Reconstructing I-894 median and Loomis Road interchange at I-894

Improving draining systems, guard rails, lighting and sign structures

Repairing pavement and maintenance at four local roads and bridges at I-894

The I-894 project is scheduled to be complete in summer 2025. Visit the I-894 Project Overview for more information.