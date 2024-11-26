Milwaukee County employee health clinics open; 3 locations

article

The Brief Milwaukee County employees have three new health clinics available to them. The clinics are supported with $1.8 million in federal money. Two of the three clinics are already open. A third is set to open in 2025.



Milwaukee County, in partnership with Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) Workforce Health, celebrated on Tuesday, Nov. 26 the grand opening of new health clinics that will provide services exclusively for Milwaukee County employees.

A news release says the three new clinics will be available to the more than 4,000 full-time, part-time, and seasonal Milwaukee County employees, regardless of their participation in the county’s health insurance plan, at no out-of-pocket cost. There are no fees, co-pays, or additional charges to access these services.

Officials said the clinics were supported with $1.8 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The clinics will be staffed by board-certified Advanced Practice Providers from Froedtert & MCW and will offer treatment for minor illnesses and injuries, wellness and preventive care, on-site lab testing, and select medications and vaccines.

Milwaukee County Employee Health Clinic locations

Milwaukee County Courthouse901 N. 9th Street, Milwaukee, Room G2-B

901 N. 9th Street, Milwaukee, Room G2-B

Vel Phillips Juvenile Justice Center10201 W. Watertown Plank Road, Milwaukee, Room G128

10201 W. Watertown Plank Road, Milwaukee, Room G128

Wilson Senior Center (Opening in 2025)2601 W. Howard Avenue, Milwaukee, Room 112

2601 W. Howard Avenue, Milwaukee, Room 112