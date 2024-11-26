Milwaukee County employee health clinics open; 3 locations
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County, in partnership with Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) Workforce Health, celebrated on Tuesday, Nov. 26 the grand opening of new health clinics that will provide services exclusively for Milwaukee County employees.
A news release says the three new clinics will be available to the more than 4,000 full-time, part-time, and seasonal Milwaukee County employees, regardless of their participation in the county’s health insurance plan, at no out-of-pocket cost. There are no fees, co-pays, or additional charges to access these services.
Officials said the clinics were supported with $1.8 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
The clinics will be staffed by board-certified Advanced Practice Providers from Froedtert & MCW and will offer treatment for minor illnesses and injuries, wellness and preventive care, on-site lab testing, and select medications and vaccines.
Milwaukee County Employee Health Clinic locations
- Milwaukee County Courthouse901 N. 9th Street, Milwaukee, Room G2-B
- Vel Phillips Juvenile Justice Center10201 W. Watertown Plank Road, Milwaukee, Room G128
- Wilson Senior Center (Opening in 2025)2601 W. Howard Avenue, Milwaukee, Room 112
