Milwaukee County employee health clinics open; 3 locations

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 26, 2024 12:52pm CST
Health
The Brief

    • Milwaukee County employees have three new health clinics available to them.
    • The clinics are supported with $1.8 million in federal money.
    • Two of the three clinics are already open. A third is set to open in 2025.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County, in partnership with Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) Workforce Health, celebrated on Tuesday, Nov. 26 the grand opening of new health clinics that will provide services exclusively for Milwaukee County employees.

A news release says the three new clinics will be available to the more than 4,000 full-time, part-time, and seasonal Milwaukee County employees, regardless of their participation in the county’s health insurance plan, at no out-of-pocket cost. There are no fees, co-pays, or additional charges to access these services. 

Officials said the clinics were supported with $1.8 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. 

The clinics will be staffed by board-certified Advanced Practice Providers from Froedtert & MCW and will offer treatment for minor illnesses and injuries, wellness and preventive care, on-site lab testing, and select medications and vaccines.

Milwaukee County Employee Health Clinic locations

  • Milwaukee County Courthouse901 N. 9th Street, Milwaukee, Room G2-B
  • Vel Phillips Juvenile Justice Center10201 W. Watertown Plank Road, Milwaukee, Room G128
  • Wilson Senior Center (Opening in 2025)2601 W. Howard Avenue, Milwaukee, Room 112
  • The information in this post was provided in part by the office of Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.