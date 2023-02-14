Milwaukee County Courthouse threat 'not believed to be credible'
article
MILWAUKEE - A threat to a Milwaukee County Clerk of Courts employee prompted sheriff's deputies to search the courthouse Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 14.
Deputies and K-9s conducted a perimeter sweep of the courthouse complex. Upon initial investigation, the threat is "not believed to be credible."
As part of the investigation, the sheriff's office temporarily closed screening stations. An internal security sweep was also conducted, but nothing was found.