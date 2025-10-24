Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee County 'Boo at the Zoo'; not-so-scary activities Oct. 24-26

By
Published  October 24, 2025 7:41am CDT
Interviews
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Boo at the Zoo

Boo at the Zoo

Kimberly Graves, Milwaukee County Zoo communications coordinator, talks about Boo at the Zoo.

MILWAUKEE - It’s spooky season at the Milwaukee County Zoo and this is the last weekend to check out Boo at the Zoo. 

Guests of all ages are encouraged to come in costume to take in the fun, "not-so-scary" activities from October 24-26 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets & Parking

Boo at the Zoo will be held rain or shine. Tickets are nonrefundable and honored only for the specific evening for which they were purchased. 

  • Parking is included in the ticket price — a $15 value.
  • Adults: $17
  • Juniors (ages 3 to 12): $15
  • Children (2 and under): Free
  • Zoo Pass discount: 15% discount with code trick and member number
InterviewsFOX 6 WakeUp News