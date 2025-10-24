Milwaukee County 'Boo at the Zoo'; not-so-scary activities Oct. 24-26

It’s spooky season at the Milwaukee County Zoo and this is the last weekend to check out Boo at the Zoo.

Guests of all ages are encouraged to come in costume to take in the fun, "not-so-scary" activities from October 24-26 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets & Parking

Boo at the Zoo will be held rain or shine. Tickets are nonrefundable and honored only for the specific evening for which they were purchased.