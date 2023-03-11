Milwaukee traffic-calming construction, DPW starting major projects

article

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works on Friday, March 10 announced upcoming construction projects that will include traffic-calming features and more.

Four major corridors will see such improvements, the DPW said – part of 50 new traffic-calming projects programmed for 2023.

In partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the DPW said the projects will also incorporate pedestrian/bicycle safety improvements and curb ramps built to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

"This will be a very busy construction season as these four major projects are among the dozens of traffic-calming projects planned citywide," DPW Commissioner Jerrel Kruschke said in a news release. "These corridor projects are an example of our customized approach to traffic calming depending on the needs of each neighborhood’s residents and visitors."

Residents and businesses are encouraged to sign up for projects updates at the respective project webpages.

Curb extension in Milwaukee

The most significant among the projects is the W. Walnut Street reconstruction project from N. 12th Street to N. 20th Street – anticipated to begin late March.

The majority of the work including roadway and sidewalk will be completed in late 2023 with street lighting and tree plantings completed the following year, the DPW said.

The project includes raised crosswalks on stop-controlled side streets and curb extensions (bump-outs) at intersections. W. Walnut Street will be reconstructed from its current four-lane divided roadway to a two-lane divided highway through the majority of the project limits.

A protected bike lane, separated from the travel lanes, will also be constructed throughout the majority of the project limits.

One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained until mid-summer when westbound traffic on Walnut Street will be detoured using W. Fond du Lac Avenue and N. 20th Street while work is finished on the second side of the road.

The W. Vliet Street reconstruction project from N. 27th Street to N. 12th Street is anticipated to begin construction March 13.

The majority of the work including roadway and sidewalk will be completed in late 2023 with street lighting and tree plantings completed the following year.

The project includes bump-outs at intersections and elimination of parking between N. 24th Street and N. 17th Street to prevent illegal passing on the right.

Bike lanes will remain as currently marked.

Traffic will be limited to only westbound through the project limits and fully closed to eastbound traffic. The public is advised to find alternative routes for eastbound travel. This summer, traffic will be switched to allow only eastbound travel with westbound travel being prohibited. Side streets will have short-term or long-term closures to through traffic.

Benefits of curb extensions (provided by DPW)

Increased pedestrian visibility by preventing people from parking too close to crosswalks

Reduced crossing distances and decreased pedestrian exposure to motorists

Slower speeds by motorists making turns at intersections and driving along the corridor

Prevents illegal passing on the right in the bike or parking lane

The W. Hampton Avenue resurfacing project from N. 60th Street to N. 29th Street is anticipated to begin construction May 1.

The majority of the work including roadway will be completed in late 2023 with street lighting and signal equipment and street lighting completed the following year.

The project includes pinned on bump-outs including incorporating these extensions into bus stops. The roadway will be resurfaced, and new pavement marking will be placed including new bike lanes from N. 31st Street to N. 35th Street and refurbished bike lanes for the remainder of the project length.

One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction.

The N. Humboldt Boulevard reconstruction project from E. North Avenue to E. Keefe Avenue enters its second and final year. Construction began late the week of Feb. 27 and is anticipated to be completed in late-May.

The west side of N. Humboldt Boulevard between E. Locust Street and E. Keefe Avenue along with the Locust Street intersection will be completed.

In addition to the signal poles, lighting and signage – sidewalks on both sides of the roadway will be completed and bump-outs will be added at eight intersections.

One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction.