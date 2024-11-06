Milwaukee Common Council moment of silence for Ald. Brostoff, Witkowski

The Brief The Milwaukee Common Council remembers Milwaukee Alderman Jonathan Brostoff and former Alderman Terry Witkowski. Brostoff represented Aldermanic District 3 in Milwaukee – primarily on the city's east side. Former Milwaukee Alderman Terry Witkowski represented Aldermanic District 13 – on the city's far south side.



The Milwaukee Common Council on Wednesday, Nov. 6 held a moment of silence in honor of Milwaukee Alderman Jonathan Brostoff and former Alderman Terry Witkowski.

"We gather today in the shadows cast by our shared loss. Alderman Terry Witkowski and our dear friend and colleague Alderman Jonathan Brostoff were leaders and advocates. They were also our colleagues and friends. The condolences of this entire body go out to their families and all those who were touched by their lives and will remember them. They cannot be replaced," said José G. Pérez, Milwaukee Common Council President.

Brostoff represented Aldermanic District 3 in Milwaukee – primarily on the city's east side. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said Brostoff died by suicide. A big part of his career was advocating for mental health resources.

41-year-old Brostoff was a husband and a father to four children. Previously, he served in the Wisconsin Assembly.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser was created to help Brostoff's family.

Former Milwaukee Alderman Terry Witkowski represented Aldermanic District 13 – on the city's far south side.

In a statement, the mayor said, "Terry spent most of his professional life serving the people of our city. As the long-time leader of the Milwaukee Safety Commission, he led a variety of efforts to protect our residents. Then, in his service on the Milwaukee Common Council, Terry was a champion for his southside District. Every time I hear or see a reference to the Garden District, I will think of Terry’s work. To Terry’s family and friends, I offer my condolences."