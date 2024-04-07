Expand / Collapse search

OnMilwaukee Donut and Coffee Fest: a tasty family-friendly event

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  April 7, 2024 8:11am CDT
MILWAUKEE - What better way to enjoy a Sunday than with donuts and coffee?

OnMilwaukee Donut & Coffee Fest is back this year, running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 7 at the Turner Hall Ballroom in Milwaukee.

It bills itself as a "a family-friendly food fest featuring the best donuts, coffee, tea, and other small snacks from the bakeries and roasters in the city."

