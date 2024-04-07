OnMilwaukee Donut and Coffee Fest: a tasty family-friendly event

OnMilwaukee Coffee and Donut Fest
Carolynn Buser joined FOX6 WakeUp with a look ahead to OnMilwaukee Coffee and Donut Fest happening Sunday, April 7.
MILWAUKEE - What better way to enjoy a Sunday than with donuts and coffee?
OnMilwaukee Donut & Coffee Fest is back this year, running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 7 at the Turner Hall Ballroom in Milwaukee.
It bills itself as a "a family-friendly food fest featuring the best donuts, coffee, tea, and other small snacks from the bakeries and roasters in the city."
