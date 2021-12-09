Milwaukee mayor recommends pay raise for city workers

article

In a memo to city workers, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Thursday, Dec. 9 said he included a provision in the 2022 city budget to increase wages for eligible employees.

The Common Council has agreed with the mayor's recommendation for a pay raise, the memo read. Pending final approval, eligible non-represented city workers would receive a 2% raise starting with 2022's second pay period.

Barrett's memo continued: "This year, again, has presented challenges for those of us who work in city government. Between the ongoing pandemic and the increasing fiscal squeeze, the city faces, we ask a lot from city employees. I am very pleased with how our team has stepped up under sometimes trying circumstances.

"I appreciate the important work city employees do for the people of Milwaukee. Thank you for your continuing service in the coming year."

The mayor's recommendation comes on the heels of an announcement Wednesday that, in a push to fill open positions, city snowplow drivers would be getting a raise of roughly $2 per hour.

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works said there are at least 50 open positions for snowplow drivers

