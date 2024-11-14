Milwaukee City Hall suspicious mail; officials discuss response to incident

The Brief Just days after suspicious mail caused a shake up in Milwaukee City Hall, city officials met on Thursday, Nov. 14, to discuss the response to the incident. Suspicious mail was received at Milwaukee City Hall and caused a hazmat response on Friday, Nov. 8. Fire Chief Aaron Lipski assured the substance tested was not hazardous and it very likely could be water or just regular moisture.



Just days after suspicious mail caused a shake up in Milwaukee City Hall, city officials along with the Milwaukee Fire Department and Milwaukee Election Commission met on Thursday, Nov. 14, to discuss the response to the incident.

Suspicious mail was received at Milwaukee City Hall and caused a hazmat response on Friday, Nov. 8.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said they received a call about a liquid substance found in mail delivered to the Milwaukee Election Commission located on the fifth floor of City Hall.

"We worked two-three hours total," Lipski said. "We had a variety of communication with the mayor's office, [Common Council] President Perez and our office of emergency management."

Lipski said his team communicated in real-time with city officials and took immediate action.

"As we went through test after test was negative, meaning there was no hazard found for a whole wide variety of things that you can test for," he said. "There was one individual that had contact and was evaluated."

Related article

Executive Director of the Milwaukee Election Commission Paulina Gutiérrez said the mail was a bubble wrap envelope coming from Canada. With the ongoing training and close attention to incidents occurring in other areas, her team followed the necessary protocols.

"It was quite a unique experience one would not expect," Gutiérrez said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Lipski assured the substance tested was not hazardous. He said it very likely could be water or just regular moisture.

Since the incident, Gutiérrez added that they have addressed the incident and have added precautionary measures like wearing gloves when handling mail for safety.