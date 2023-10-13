Milwaukee city budget; lead abatement fix could cost billions

You might be living with lead exposure in your home and not know it. In Milwaukee alone, it is estimated there are thousands of homes that are affected – and the fix could cost billions.

Across the city, the Milwaukee Health Department is playing a game of whack-a-mole. A child gets lead poisoning that triggers a process to get rid of the lead from the family's home. Then another child gets lead poisoning – and that process happens again and again.

"We are seeing a spike, due to less children being tested during pandemic," said Tyler Weber, City of Milwaukee Environmental Health Deputy Commissioner.

So far in 2023, lead was found in 15,243 kids under age 6. Eighty percent of those come from rental units.

City officials estimated there are about 200,000 units built in 1978 or earlier that are of concern with having lead paint. Just to make them lead-safe (not lead-free) costs about $40,000 a pop. If you do the math, to take care of it all would be in the billions of dollars.

"Don’t want to be Debbie downer on a rainy day, no realistic end game," said Milwaukee Alderman Scott Spiker.

The Milwaukee Health Department says the homes are largely in low-income neighborhoods redlined for generations. The lead abatement program was the bulk of discussion as the Finance and Personnel Committee went over the health department's 2024 budget request – with about $10 million allocated for lead abatement.

"Right now, we're very reactionary, in we're spending most of our time and resources where there's positive cases," said Marina Dimitrijevic, Finance & Personnel Committee chair.

More than $26 million in ARPA funds was earmarked for lead abatement. That will eventually run out. There are other hurdles like getting landlord or property owner cooperation, abatement costs and red tape – which is why being proactive can save money.

"We need people to do the right thing, test, abate and work with us," Dimitrijevic said.

What can the public do? Give the Milwaukee Health Department a call and speak to a doctor about getting tested for lead poisoning.