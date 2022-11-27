Milwaukee church responds to hate in Colorado Springs

Standing up against hate and promoting inclusion is one way organizations in Milwaukee, including a church, are responding to crime against the LGBTQ community.

At Zao MKE Church, music filled the air on Sunday, Nov. 27.

"This week has been quite the week," said Pastor Cameron Overton.

On Nov. 20, a shooter attacked an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, killing five.

"I actually received the news in service," said Pastor Jonah Overton.

The crime, more than 1,000 miles away, hit Reverend Jonah Overton here at home. They, along with others, held a vigil following the shootings.

"For queer people who don’t have sacred spaces at a lot of churches, the club, in a way that is not understood by others, the club can become that," Rev. Overton said.

Zao MKE is rooted in faith, justice and inclusion. Overton focused on the future Sunday morning, preaching about the Advent season.

"It is the promise that even as we enter the darkness, the light of Jesus shines," Rev. Overton said.

What happened in Colorado also shines a light on the disturbing violence Overton wants to end.

"The way we talk about things from the top of our politics all the way down to our family dinners at Thanksgiving, it matters," Rev. Overton said. "Increasing rhetoric of hate increases violence. We need to confront any rhetoric we hear that dehumanizes queer people because that kills."