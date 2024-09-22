Milwaukee church helps register voters ahead of election

The Brief Milwaukee’s Holy Redeemer Church helped register voters on Sunday morning, Sept. 22. Holy Redeemer welcomed Reverend Jesse Jackson and his Rainbow PUSH Coalition to help get more people to the polls.



It’s less than 50 days until the election, and you’re bound to hear talk about politics everywhere, including church.

Milwaukee’s Holy Redeemer Church helped register voters on Sunday morning, Sept. 22.

When religious services were over, the church shifted focus to politics.

"If you are 17 years old, and you’ll be 18 by November 5th, please stand," said Rev. Jesse Jackson.

David Baker is among four in attendance who aren’t registered to vote.

"We need someone that’s trying to help the little people that can’t speak for themselves," Baker said.

Holy Redeemer welcomed Reverend Jesse Jackson and his Rainbow PUSH Coalition to help get more people to the polls.

The church's pastor told the crowd Holy Redeemer is not endorsing candidates. They just want people to exercise their rights.

"This, ladies and gentlemen, is not only the most important race, it’s the most consequential race you’re going to see in our lifetime," said U.S. Rep. Jonathan Jackson.

In Milwaukee, ballots are already in the mail.

"We make it open, accessible and convenient for folks to cast their ballot early," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Mayor Johnson says he’s voting early. In-person early voting begins in one month – allowing people to cast their ballot from Oct. 22 until Nov. 3.

"I’m happy that the churches here in Milwaukee take the opportunity to let their parishioners know about the power that they have in their vote," added Mayor Johnson.

Baker says he wasn’t informed enough to vote in 2016. He says he won’t make that same mistake this November.

"Now I’m going out to vote, so my voice can be heard," added Baker.