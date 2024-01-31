In Milwaukee, people laced up their sneakers to "Race for the Hungry" on Wednesday.

Organized by North Shore Bank, the dash through El Rey FoodMart near 13th and Burnham. Two teams scrambled through the aisles to collect food for Milwaukee Christian Center.

"We have two runners from Milwaukee Christian Center, and they're given a list," said Alfredo Martin, North Shore Bank community engagement manager. "They go around through the aisles and try to collect as much groceries based on the list that we give them."

Milwaukee Christian Center will receive all the food collected during the race, as well as a monetary donation from North Shore Bank.

The first team to collect everything on the list received a $100 gift card, while the runner-up got a $50 gift card.

Wednesday marked the event's 15th year.