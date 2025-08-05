Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Chophouse; local honey harvested 7 stories above kitchen

By
Published  August 5, 2025 7:47am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Rooftop bees by the hives

Rooftop bees by the hives

Brian Kramp is with an individual that loves urban beekeeping.

MILWAUKEE - Back in 2020, a habitat for bees was established on the rooftop of the Hilton (633 N 5th Street) in downtown Milwaukee. Today, the honey is being used for special dishes at the Milwaukee Chophouse. Brian Kramp is seven stories up with a Chef that incorporates the herbs and vegetables in his seasonal dishes and drinks.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Menu items that incorporate honey

Menu items that incorporate honey

Brian Kramp is with a chef from the Milwaukee Chophouse where local honey is harvested seven stories above the restaurant’s kitchen.

Cocktails that incorporate honey

Cocktails that incorporate honey

Brian Kramp is seeing how one local ingredient is making this classic cocktail un-bee-lievably delicious.

Flavored honeys available

Flavored honeys available

Brian Kramp is up on the rooftop of the Milwaukee Hilton where bee hives reside from May to November.

Rooftop gardens

Rooftop gardens

Brian Kramp is seven stories up with a Chef that incorporates the herbs and vegetables in his seasonal dishes and drinks.

Cocktails that incorporate the garden

Cocktails that incorporate the garden

Brian Kramp is seeing how they use local honey to create cocktails that are a cut above the competition.

Out and AboutFOX 6 WakeUp News