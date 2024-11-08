article

The Brief A 4-year-old child shot a 9-year-old child in Milwaukee on Friday. Police said the victim is expected to survive. Two women were taken into custody, and the district attorney's office will review charges.



A 4-year-old child shot a 9-year-old on Milwaukee's far north side on Friday, Nov. 8.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. at an apartment complex on 75th Street north of Brown Deer Road. Police said the 4-year-old got hold of a gun and unintentionally fired it, striking the 9-year-old.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The 9-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

MPD took two women, ages 27 and 22, into custody. The district attorney's office will review charges.