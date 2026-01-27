Child sex crime sting, Milwaukee men charged after undercover effort

article

The Brief An undercover child sex crime sting led to the arrests of three Milwaukee men. Prosecutors charged them with using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime. Court filings said each man independently agreed to meet who they believed was a 15-year-old, but was actually an undercover officer, and pay for sex.



An undercover child sex crime sting last week led to the arrests of three Milwaukee men, each of whom is now criminally charged.

Charges filed

In court:

Milwaukee County prosecutors charged 61-year-old Juan Kennedy, 30-year-old Tylor Lucas and 48-year-old Samuel Spears with one count each of the same felony: using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

All three men made their initial court appearances on Monday. Kennedy's bond was set at $2,000, while bond for Lucas and Spears was set at $5,000 each.

Undercover operation

The backstory:

The Milwaukee Police Department, Oak Creek Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation that targeted people who were seeking to have sex with minors.

A criminal complaint said law enforcement posted advertisements on websites known for facilitating prostitution. The ads provided a phone number for people to contact if they were looking to pay for sex. An undercover officer, claiming to be 15 years old, responded to inquiries and directed people to meet at an apartment complex near Loomis and Edgerton in Greenfield.

Court filings said Kennedy, Lucas and Spears independently replied to the ads via text. In all three instances, they agreed to go to the apartment complex after acknowledging they were communicating with someone who they believed was 15 years old.

Kennedy, Lucas and Spears all arrived with the phones they'd been using to communicate with the undercover officer, according to the complaint. All three were then arrested at the apartment complex.

Court filings said Lucas also arrived with a condom and admitted he had searched terms online related to prostitution. Spears also had $200 and admitted he was chatting with someone who he believed was 15 years old and had agreed to meet that person for "oral sex and to have sex" in exchange for money.