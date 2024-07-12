Milwaukee electric scooter accident, child injured: police

article

A child was hit while riding an electric scooter on Milwaukee's north side Thursday afternoon, July 11.

It happened near 47th and Center around 3:10 p.m. Police said the 7-year-old failed to stop at a stop sign and was then hit.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries, police said.

MPD said the driver of the vehicle that hit the child is cooperating with the investigation.