Milwaukee chase, shots fired at police; teen has criminal history

Records show a teen accused of shooting at Milwaukee police has been on the run since the summer.

Investigators say a 16-year-old shot at officers following a high speed chase on Thursday, Sept. 12. Court documents show the teen already has a lengthy and violent criminal history.

"It’s just ridiculous, it’s just a revolving door," Milwaukee Police Association President Alex Ayala said. "This kid is out there causing havoc in the city of Milwaukee and obviously taking a shot at police officers."

On Thursday, police tried stopping a stolen vehicle when it took off speeding. Investigators say three teens got out and ran.

Police say a 16-year-old boy shot at them. Officers didn't fire back, and no one was hurt.

"One of my police officers was lucky that round didn’t strike them," Ayala said.

All three teens were arrested.

Newly uncovered juvenile court records show the 16-year-old has a lengthy criminal past, dating back to 2020, when he was just 12 years old. He had been in armed robberies, carjackings and police chases.

Records show the teen was even arrested following a shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

Two years later, he was in trouble again, for his involvement with a shooting at 62nd and Villard that injured a person.

Over the years, the teen has spent time at Lincoln Hills. In July, he was released from detention and put on GPS monitoring. Records show he failed to charge the gps and left home, nearly two months before the shooting with police.

"That’s just unacceptable," Ayala said.

The mpa president is critical of the juvenile court process, saying it allows dangerous offenders to be released and commit more crimes.

Custody records show the 16-year-old boy was booked on an attempted homicide charge.

The case is under review by the District Attorney’s Office.