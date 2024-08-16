Expand / Collapse search

Recent car break-ins and thefts; Milwaukee mayor, police share info

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 16, 2024 12:43pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Addressing car thefts, break-ins in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and other city officials held a news conference to address the uptick in vehicle thefts and break-ins in the city.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and other city officials shared information regarding recent car break-ins and carjackings on Friday, Aug. 16.

Officials noted that there has been an increase in car thefts and break-ins this year compared to last, and many of the alleged criminals are young people.

They noted MPD is working on responding to the incidents, and asked everyone not to leave anything valuable, including weapons, in their vehicle.

Also, park your vehicle in a garage if it's possible.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.