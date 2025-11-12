Milwaukee man, beaten after home break-in, sentenced for burglary

article

A Milwaukee man, who pleaded guilty to felony burglary after prosecutors said he broke into a home last year, was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.

Court records show Jalon Nutt, 28, was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision. He pleaded guilty to felony burglary in the case in August.

Nutt was released on extended supervision in November 2024. In 2022, he was convicted in two separate cases of breaking into homes – including one where he was found in a woman's bedroom. He also has several convictions in Dane County.

It happened near 31st and Juneau. Police call records said someone reported a man came into their home and was standing over them while they were sleeping.

According to court filings, a Milwaukee firefighter and his brother violently beat Nutt in the alley – some of it caught on nearby surveillance cameras – and then dragged him back toward their house, hitting him with a baseball bat and forcing him to crawl on his hands and knees back into the home.

FOX6 News obtained more than 100 pages of police records, including interviews and descriptions from that night. Documents revealed the beating included at least 25 stomps and 18 punches to Nutt's head and happened within a 10-minute timeframe.

In October, a jury acquitted the firefighter and his brother of all charges related to beating Nutt.

Court filings said Nutt had a broken nose, cracked teeth and multiple cuts to the face that required stitches – and was at one point intubated at the hospital.

In the documents, one of the brothers said the reason for bringing Nutt back to their home was to make sure he got arrested. Nutt's family said the beating took it to another level.

"The fact that they were stomping on his head that many times – I mean to me, they killed him," Shadmeshabed Kinney, Nutt’s mother, told FOX6 News after charges were filed.