The Milwaukee Bucks and the German-based Wilo Group on Wednesday announced a partnership that includes the team's first-ever warmup kit patch.

Wilo Group was also introduced as the first Global Sustainability Partner of the Bucks and Fiserv Forum. Through their partnership, the Bucks and Wilo will also work jointly on sustainability projects and initiatives – including river cleanups throughout the state.

A Wilo patch will appear on warmup jackets and shooting shirts worn by the Bucks throughout the course of the multi-year partnership, the team said.

Wilo, which opened a regional headquarters in Cedarburg in 2022 and has been active in the North American market for more than 20 years, will also be featured on courtside signage at Fiserv Forum.

For more information on Wilo, visit the company's website. To learn more about the Bucks’ sustainability efforts, visit the Bucks' website.