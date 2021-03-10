Milwaukee Bucks unveil Earned Edition uniform for 2020-21 season

article

The Milwaukee Bucks have unveiled their 2020-21 Earned Edition uniform, which is exclusively available to the 16 NBA teams which earned a spot in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

The Bucks will debut their Earned Edition uniform Thursday, March 11 when they take on the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum and will wear it a total of 11 times during the Second Half of the 2020-21 regular season.

According to a press release, the NBA’s Earned Edition uniforms celebrate the 16 franchises that made the playoffs last season, with team names or logos prominently emblazoned on the front of the jerseys and featuring current team design elements, brought to life through enhanced franchise colors. The designs across each uniform amplify the iconic elements that are ingrained in the fabric of each organization.

The Bucks 2020-21 Earned Edition retail collection will launch on Thursday, March 18. In addition to player jerseys, the collection will feature an assortment of tshirts, long-sleeved shirts and hoodies.

The entire collection will be available online at shop.bucks.com and in the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum beginning March 18.