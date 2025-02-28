Milwaukee Bucks sign forward Pete Nance to two-way contract

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Bucks sign forward Pete Nance to a Two-Way contract. Nance has appeared in 15 career NBA games with Philadelphia (2024-25) and Cleveland (2023-24). In a related move, the Bucks have requested waivers on center Liam Robbins.



About Pete Nance

What we know:

Nance has appeared in 15 career NBA games with Philadelphia (2024-25) and Cleveland (2023-24). In 18 G League games (17 starts) with the Cleveland Charge and Delaware Blue Coats this season, the 6-10 forward averaged 15.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 blocks in 33.1 minutes per game while shooting 38% from 3-point range on six 3-point field goal attempts per game.

A native of Akron, Ohio, Nance played four collegiate seasons at Northwestern (2018-22) before transferring to North Carolina (2022-23) for his extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.

In a related move, the Bucks have requested waivers on center Liam Robbins. Robbins appeared in 13 games with the Bucks this season. In 13 G League games (seven starts) with the Wisconsin Herd, he averaged 9.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.1 assists in 20.3 minutes per game.