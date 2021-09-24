Milwaukee Bucks open scrimmage tickets

Tickets for the Milwaukee Bucks open scrimmage at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 12 p.m. will go on sale Saturday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m.

All tickets are $5 and come with a reserved seat location, while all proceeds from the sale of tickets will go to the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation.

Tickets will also go on sale tomorrow for Milwaukee’s two preseason games at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, Oct. 10 against the Thunder at 6:30 p.m. and on Friday, Oct. 15 against the Mavericks at 7 p.m.

Tickets for both the open scrimmage and the Bucks’ two preseason games can be purchased through the Bucks app or by visiting www.bucks.com/tickets.

