Milwaukee Bucks national anthem auditions; what you need to know

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Bucks are looking for people to sing the national anthem for the 2025-26 season. People interested in auditioning will do so virtually. Auditions are open now through the end of the 2025-26 season at bucks.com/anthem .



The Milwaukee Bucks want you! The team is looking for talented individuals and groups to audition for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at Bucks home games during the 2025-26 season.

National anthem auditions

What you can do:

A news release says singers and musicians of all genres are invited to take part in the virtual national anthem auditions. Candidates are asked to submit a video of their rendition of the national anthem, Canadian national anthem or "Lift Every Voice and Sing," and they must perform their chosen song in its entirety to be considered.

Auditions are open to performers of all ages, with permission from a legal guardian required for entrants under the age of 18. Candidates will be contacted directly if they are selected for a game.

Auditions are open now through the end of the 2025-26 season at bucks.com/anthem.

Talent search underway

What we know:

This year’s national anthem auditions also mark the beginning of Bucks Entertainment’s 2025-26 talent search for local entertainers looking to showcase their skills at Bucks home games.

Acts of all kinds, including, but not limited to, stunting, cheerleading, jump roping, painting, magic, comedy, flag spinning, baton twirling, all forms of dancing, singing, drumming and other artistic talents, are welcome to participate in the virtual audition process throughout this season.

Entertainers can submit a video of their act at bucks.com/talentsearch.