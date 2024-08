Hoop It Up, the national grassroots 3x3 basketball tour will take place from Aug. 16-18 in the Plaza at Fiserv Forum. It will be the first Hoop It Up event in Milwaukee since 2012. The three-day event features 3x3 tournaments for teams of 3-5 players, a slam dunk contest and three-point contest.

More information, including registration details, is available here: https://www.hoopitup.com/bucks.