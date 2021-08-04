Milwaukee Bucks' Cream City Cluckery opening in Mequon this fall

article

Cream City Cluckery, the Milwaukee Bucks’ chicken tender pick-up and delivery-only restaurant that operates out of the Deer District, will open its first brick-and-mortar location this fall in Mequon.

A news release says the 1,100-square-foot establishment, named The Cluckery, will offer in-restaurant seating, take-out and delivery, will be located in the Mequon Pavilions (10944 N. Port Washington Road) and will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Cluckery's menu will utilize 100% premium, locally sourced ingredients in its made-from-scratch items, such as chef-crafted crispy chicken tenders, house-made sauces, mac and cheese, honey butter biscuits, and "Ooey Gooey Butter Cake."

The Cluckery will have limited indoor and outdoor seating in addition to being open for pickup and delivery through DoorDash, EatStreet, Grubhub and Uber Eats. It is anticipated to open this October and will be owned and operated by the Bucks.