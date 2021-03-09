Bucks, Cousins Subs expand effort to fight childhood hunger

article

The Milwaukee Bucks and Cousins Subs have teamed up to further their commitment to block out hunger across Wisconsin.

Throughout March, the Bucks and Cousins will donate a meal to a child at a Boys & Girls Club location in Wisconsin every time someone signs up for the Cousins Club Loyalty Program.

Fans can sign up now, and a meal will be donated to a child in need, by registering for the Cousins Club Loyalty Program via the Cousins Subs app or by visiting cousinssubs.com/cousinsclub through the end of the month. Those who sign up will also receive a "buy a 7 ½ " sub, get a FREE 7 ½ " sub" offer.

The new initiative expands on the Bucks and Cousins Subs’ longstanding partnership to help block out hunger in Wisconsin through the Block Out Hunger campaign.

In its sixth season, the Block Out Hunger campaign pledges that for every block the Bucks tally during the regular season, the Cousins Subs’ Make It Better Foundation donates $50 to the Hunger Task Force of Wisconsin to help fight food insecurity across the state.

The program has raised more than $100,000 to date, with nearly $9,000 already donated through the first half of the Bucks’ 2020-21 season.

