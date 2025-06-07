Brewers beat Padres, Caleb Durbin hits walk-off home run

article

The Brief The Brewers beat the Padres 4-3 at American Family Field on Saturday night. Caleb Durbin hit a walk-off home run for Milwaukee. After going scoreless in the first 15 innings of the series, Milwaukee scored four runs over the last three innings Saturday.



Caleb Durbin hit a walk-off homer leading off the ninth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers rebounded after squandering a late lead to beat the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Saturday night.

By the numbers:

After a two-run, two-out double by Luis Arraez tied it in the top of the ninth, Durbin ended it by sending the first pitch from David Morgan (0-1) over the wall in left-center field. It was the rookie third baseman's second career homer – and first since April 21.

Milwaukee's Trevor Megill (1-2) picked up the victory after blowing a save opportunity in the ninth.

Elias Díaz hit a one-out single, Xander Bogaerts drew a two-out walk and both runners advanced on a double steal. Arraez tied it by connecting on a 3-2 pitch and hitting a double into the left-field corner.

Milwaukee had taken the lead with two runs in the eighth. Rhys Hoskins’ bases-loaded sacrifice fly brought home Christian Yelich, then Isaac Collins singled home William Contreras.

The Brewers tied it at 1 in the seventh when Jake Bauers’ sacrifice fly brought home Collins with an unearned run.

San Diego opened the scoring in the fourth inning. Jackson Merrill hit a leadoff single, advanced to second on a Jose Iglesias walk and came home on a two-out single to left from Elias Díaz.

Padres starter Stephen Kolek pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings. Milwaukee’s José Quintana allowed one run in five innings.

Dig deeper:

After Arraez tied it with his two-out double in the ninth, he stole third as the Padres threatened to take the lead. Megill regrouped and got out of the inning by retiring Manny Machado on a grounder to shortstop Andruw Monasterio.

After going scoreless in the first 15 innings of this series, the Brewers scored four runs over the last three innings Saturday.

What's next:

Ryan Bergert (1-0, 2.00 ERA) was set to start for San Diego on Sunday against Freddy Peralta (5-4, 2.92) in the series finale.