Milwaukee Brewers postseason watch parties; where to gather

There will be dozens of watch parties for the Milwaukee Brewers postseason run – at bars, taverns and other businesses throughout southeast Wisconsin.

Arguably two of the biggest watch parties will be found in Milwaukee's Deer District – at The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill and The Beer Garden. Both are planning watch parties for when Milwaukee takes on Arizona in the playoffs on Oct. 3 and 4, and 5 if necessary.

The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill, Milwaukee

The MECCA features a 42-foot-wide ultra-high-definition screen, as well as two fixed bars with one servicing the lower level and the other servicing the upper level. Reservations are available at The MECCA for groups of 8+ by emailing MECCA@deerdistrict.com.

The Beer Garden offers a one-of-a-kind outdoor event experience. The space includes a 40-foot screen and a tap room featuring domestic and craft beers, seltzers, ciders and more. On Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 5-7 p.m., Budweiser and NUTRL sampling and activations will take place.

The Beer Garden will have limited picnic tables available on a first come, first serve basis.