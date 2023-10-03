Milwaukee Brewers postseason hype; fans want team to go deep in October

Milwaukee Brewers fans could not be more excited about the prospects for postseason baseball in Brew City. That was evident outside American Family Field ahead of the first Wild Card game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

"This is October baseball and it’s something super exciting," said Steven Buska.

"I decided to get way ahead of the game today, left way early to get here. Basically the gates haven’t opened yet," said Mary Hubler from Rice Lake, Wisconsin.

Hubler and her friend, Sharon Cook, gave a toast to postseason Brewers baseball.

"Victory is in hand. I feel great! It’s a beautiful day I cannot believe how nice it is out here today," Hubler said.

Burgers, beer, flags flying high. The playoffs are here – and fans are fired up.

"We’ve been to six games. This is number seven. They’ve won all six and it’s just a little bit of magic in your life," Buska said.

The Brewers are special to Buska and his fiancé, Sherri Burger.

"We’re getting married in April and we have a blue and yellow theme. We kind of call American family field our second home. It’s been a big part of our dating and our relationship history and it’s something we found that we love together," Burger said.

Fans have faith the team can down the Diamondbacks as they chase a championship.

"Oh, I do I think we ended shaky. That’s going to motivate them to do really well," said Joanne Lanis.

"This team, they hit when it’s timely. They seem to just gel at the right times. They’ve been on a run here. I’m pretty excited about it," Hubler said.