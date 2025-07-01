Brewers-Mets postponed Tuesday night, was to air free on FOX6

article

The Brief The Brewers' game against the Mets in New York has been postponed. Tuesday's game, a 6:10 p.m. first pitch, was scheduled to air for free on FOX6. The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Wednesday.



The Milwaukee Brewers' game against the Mets in New York has been postponed on Tuesday, July 1.

Tuesday's game was scheduled to air for free on FOX6. Pregame coverage was scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch at 6:10 p.m. from Citi Field.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Wednesday. Details about the broadcast were not immediately available, but the games would take place at 12:10 p.m. CT and 6:10 p.m. CT.

Milwaukee (47-37) and New York (48-37) both sit in second place in their respective divisions. Freddy Peralta was scheduled to start Tuesday's game for the Brewers opposite Clay Holmes.

Tuesday's game was set to be the first meeting between these teams this season.