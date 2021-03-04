Fans, business excited as Brewers’ announce game day capacity

Excitement is brewing among fans and local businesses.

The Milwaukee Health Department on Thursday, March 4 approved a COVID-19 safety plan for the Milwaukee Brewers to begin the regular season at 25% of total capacity at American Family Field.

For some restaurants on Bluemound Road, the trip to American Family Field is a little more than a half-mile.

On occasion, fans would park there and walk to the stadium -- and that's exactly what restaurants want to see again soon.

Story Hill BKC is entering its seventh year of business. Hearing of fans' return is music to Jason Kerstein's ears.

"We’re looking forward to that for sure. Even at 25% capacity, we certainly will feel that impact," Kerstein, director of operations with Black Shoe Hospitality, said.

Dining at Story Hill BKC

Before the pandemic, Brewers fans would eat and enjoy their time at Story Hill BKC. Kerstein wants fans to continue feeling that way.

"We think we’ve provided a great environment here with our PPE, with our sanitation, with our regiment to make people feel safe. So, we’re hoping the Brewers fans come out," said Kerstein.

Speaking of fans, they, too, are excited for baseball season to look somewhat like it has in seasons past.

"As someone who grew up going to games, I am just so happy that even if it’s just a little bit of fans, I’m so happy that they’re letting them back in," Susanna Kalas said.

"It’ll be cool to have fans in the stands like watching the games on TV," said Brad Westness.

Westness said, while fans at the ballpark are exciting, he does have some reservations.

"The thing that worries me about it is not so much the, like, being in the seats where everybody’s distanced and stuff be more worried about getting sneezed on in the bathroom or whatever," Westness said.

Fans enter a Milwaukee Brewers game

Kerstein said he looks forward to Opening Day.

"To me, the Brewers means spring. It means ready for warm weather. It means, and now the fact that we can have fans in the area, it’ll just be even better for us," said Kerstein.

Kerstein said Story Hill BKC has been fortunate enough to withstand the pandemic, so fans returning to American Family Field is a plus.

