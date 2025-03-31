Milwaukee Brewers home opener; matchup with Kansas City Royals

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Kansas City Royals for the 2025 home opener on Monday, March 31. Parking lots will open at 10:10 a.m. (three hours prior to game time) and ballpark gates will open at 11:10 a.m. (two hours prior to game time). Milwaukee went 93-69 overall and 47-34 in home games last season.



The Milwaukee Brewers return to American Family Field for the 2025 home opener against the Kansas City Royals on Monday, March 31. You can watch the game only on FOX6.

Brewers vs. Kansas City Royals

What we know:

The Brewers aim to break a three-game losing streak when they play the Kansas City Royals. The first pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee went 93-69 overall and 47-34 in home games last season. The Brewers scored 4.8 runs per game while allowing 4.0 last season.

Kansas City had an 86-76 record overall and a 41-40 record on the road last season. The Royals pitching staff had a collective 3.76 ERA while averaging 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2024 season.

The Crew hosts Kansas City for three games (March 31-April 2) and then a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds (April 3-6).

A news release says the 2025 home opener will include several remembrances, including Ueck’s signature across the outfield grass, a moment of silence and the Milwaukee debut of the Uecker jersey patch on all on-field personnel jerseys.

Parking lots and gates

What we know:

Parking lots will open at 10:10 a.m. (three hours prior to game time) and ballpark gates will open at 11:10 a.m. (two hours prior to game time). Parking ambassadors will be onsite to assist guests with activating their parking sessions.

Ceremonial First Pitch

What we know:

The ceremonial first pitch (takes place approx. 1:02 p.m.): The 2025 Home Opener Ceremonial First Pitches will be thrown by Karl Simandl, representing the Wounded Warrior Project, and Dr. Kent Botsford, of the ALS Association.

Both causes were supported by the late Brewers Broadcaster, Bob Uecker, and are now supported by the Uecker Family and Brewers in his memory.

Pregame Party

What we know:

Fans can stop by the pedestrian bridge to participate in trivia sessions with In-Game Hosts Nicole Sedivy and Carrie Mahone, hop in the Brew Crew photo booth and meet Brewers mascots who will make appearances throughout the morning.

Pregame entertainment will include drumline performances from Ronald Reagan High School, Rufus King High School and South Division High School and dance performances from the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies and Lake Country Dockettes.