Brewers fandom huge in Heavy Hitters training facility owner's life

The Brief Brewers fandom goes deeper than just being a proud Milwaukeean. Some of the team’s players have trained at Heavy Hitters. The owner said the Brewers have played a huge role in his life.



Brewers fandom goes deeper than just being a proud Milwaukeean, and this season has been a special one.

"There's an extra energy in the stadium and around the team, and you just feel it for sure," said Marcos Ramos-Garcia. "Ueck is there. He's there in sprit, 1000%"

The Brewers have played a huge role in Ramos-Garcia’s life. He runs Heavy Hitters, a baseball training facility near the city’s Historic Third Ward.

"It's good to see the underdog and people pulling for them," he said. "I think them being active in the community like they have been has really helped."

Heavy Hitters has brought Ramos-Garcia even closer to his favorite team. Some of the team’s players stop there to train.

"I tell people that this season reminds me of the Bucks’ season in 2021. I don’t think we understood what we were watching and the history that was being made," he said.

Ramos-Garcia hopes the team will make it to the World Series and, if they do, he plans to go. It’s the underdog hunger that Ramos-Garcia believes will help them make it.

"I think they are fighting for respect and to prove everybody wrong," he said. "We love to beat the Cubs at Wrigley – we’ll take care of it today."

A colorful mural at Heavy Hitters also celebrates the Brewers’ Latino fans.

"It was a surprise," said Ramos-Garcia. "This is the paletero man that's on the side of our building in the mural with the paleta cart."

The Brewers launched swag with a paletero man image on a hat and t-shirts inspired by the mural at Heavy Hitters.