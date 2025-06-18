article

The Brief The Brewers announced a start-studded Alumni Home Run Derby. The derby is part of celebrations for the ballpark's 25th anniversary. Notable alumni on hand for the day include Ryan Braun, Prince Fielder and Carlos Gómez.



Get up, get up, get outta here, gone!

The Milwaukee Brewers announced an Alumni Home Run Derby, featuring stars from the past quarter-century of Milwaukee baseball, will celebrate the home ballpark's 25th anniversary.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

When is the Alumni Home Run Derby?

What they're saying:

The Alumni Home Run Derby will take place after the Brewers' game against the Marlins on Friday, July 25. The first pitch of that game is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. Gates open at 1:40 p.m.

All fans in attendance at Friday’s game are invited to stay and watch the Alumni Home Run Derby. Concession stands will reopen for the event.

Tickets to all Brewers home games are available online, 1-800-933-7890 or at the American Family Field Box Office. All tickets will be delivered digitally via the MLB Ballpark app.

Who will participate in the Alumni Home Run Derby?

What they're saying:

The Brewers announced Ryan Braun and Carlos Gómez as alumni team captains, who will draft their teams "school-yard pick" style. Yovani Gallardo, Bill Hall, Corey Hart, Casey McGehee, Nyjer Morgan and Eric Thames will compete.

Longtime Brewers coach Ed Sedar and alumnus George Kottaras will serve as the derby's pitching and catching duo. Brewers broadcasters Lane Grindle and Jeff Levering will emcee the derby.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

How does the derby work?

What they're saying:

Each batter will have two minutes to hit as many home runs as possible to contribute to their team's score, the team said. The last 30 seconds of each batter's time will feature the "golden ball," with each home run counting as three runs to their total team score.

Following the crowning of the winning team, the two players with the highest individual home run scores will compete in the derby's final round.

Who else will be there?

What they're saying:

The Brewers said an array of current and former players will participate in activities all day as part of the ballpark's 25th anniversary celebrations. A notable player from each roster year from 2001 to 2025 will be around to connect with fans.

In addition to the derby participants, the team said the alumni lineup includes: Keon Broxton, J.J. Hardy, José Hernández, Prince Fielder, Corey Knebel, Dan Kolb, Mark Loretta, Mike Moustakas, Jimmy Nelson, Jace Peterson, Ben Sheets, Eric Sogard and Randy Wolf.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What else is going on?

What they're saying:

The celebration does not stop with alumni experiences. The Brewers said there will be special concessions and retail deals, too, including:

Draft beers for $2.50 until first pitch

Brats for $2.50 until first pitch

Twenty-five percent discount on select items at the Brewers Team Store – Home Plate and left-field locations

Alumni autograph sessions are from 1:50 p.m. to 4:35 p.m. | various alumni will be stationed throughout the ballpark, all ages are welcome

Alumni photo opportunities on the Terrace Level outside of Section 439 from 1:50 p.m. – 4:10 p.m. | take your picture with your favorite former Brewers player

All activities featuring alumni will be free for fans attending.