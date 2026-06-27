Brady Street safety program, leaders hope to cut down on violence

The Brief Leaders on Milwaukee's Brady Street launched a summer safety pilot program. The plan was in the works before two shootings happened this week. It aims to address things like reckless driving and loitering with more safety messages and ordinances.



Leaders on Milwaukee's Brady Street are looking to cut down on violence this summer.

Shootings near Brady Street

The backstory:

It has not been the start to summer neighbors hoped for after two shootings left one person dead and three others wounded earlier this week.

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"It is so unfortunate that we've had this violence happen this summer," said Michelle Eigenberger, chair of the Brady Street Business Improvement District.

Police scene near Van Buren and Brady on June 23

The Lower East Side is coming off two shootings in just four days. Tuesday, police said three people were shot near Van Buren and Brady. A 27-year-old died from their injuries. On Friday, a 28-year-old was critically wounded in a shooting near Farwell and Brady.

"We're not going to give up on our street, and we just want everyone who comes to Brady to come with the mentality that people live here, people work here," Eigenberger said.

Summer safety program

What they're saying:

Eigenberger said they have launched a six-week summer safety pilot program that was in the making weeks before the recent violence. It is in collaboration with the BID, Ald. Alex Brower, Milwaukee police, residents, stakeholders and business owners.

"We're just trying to really instill a sense of common sense in people," Eigenberger said.

The program aims to address reckless driving, loud music, loitering, underage drinking and more. It will include police enforcing more ordinances, public safety messages, and possible overnight parking restrictions.

Brady Street, Milwaukee

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In response to the recent shootings, Brower released a message condemning gun violence, while calling on the state Legislature to push for gun reform laws – including universal background checks, waiting periods, and other measures.

What's next:

Brower said there will be a town hall where people who live in District 3, which he represents, can come and discuss issues in their neighborhood. That will be on July 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Falcon Bowl – 801 E. Clarke St.