Milwaukee overnight shooting, 1 wounded on city's Lower East Side

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The Brief One person was critically injured in a shooting in Milwaukee in the early morning hours of Friday, June 26. The shooting happened near Farwell and Brady. A person was taken into custody.



One person was critically injured in a shooting on Milwaukee's Lower East Side early Friday morning, June 26.

Shooting details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 12:30 a.m., a 28-year-old was shot in the area of Farwell and Brady.

The shooting victim went to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting. However, it is believed to have stemmed from an argument. A 25-year-old was taken into custody on scene related to this investigation.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.