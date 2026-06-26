Milwaukee overnight shooting, 1 wounded on city's Lower East Side
MILWAUKEE - One person was critically injured in a shooting on Milwaukee's Lower East Side early Friday morning, June 26.
Shooting details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 12:30 a.m., a 28-year-old was shot in the area of Farwell and Brady.
The shooting victim went to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries.
Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting. However, it is believed to have stemmed from an argument. A 25-year-old was taken into custody on scene related to this investigation.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.