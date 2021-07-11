Milwaukee boy shot himself, man arrested

A 3-year-old boy shot himself Sunday afternoon, July 11 near 77th and Melvina after getting his hands on a loaded firearm.

Police said the boy sustained injuries that were not fatal and arrived at a hospital for treatment.

A Milwaukee man, 23, was arrested.

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.