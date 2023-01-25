Milwaukee boy, 11, shot near 65th and Silver Spring
article
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy, 11, was shot Wednesday night, Jan. 25 near 65th and Silver Spring.
It happened around 6 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.
Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips