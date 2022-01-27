Milwaukee Boat Show: 300+ boats from over 70 manufacturers

Need a little mental escape from the cold weather? This may help. Brian is at the Milwaukee Boat Show checking out a few yachts that deliver everything you need to make the most of your time on the water.

About Milwaukee Boat Show (website)

The finest displays of the newest boats retailed in the region will be on display at the one Boat Show that all boating enthusiasts know to attend. This is Wisconsin’s largest boating exposition with over 300 boats from over 70 manufacturers – motor yachts, runabouts, aluminum boats, pro style fishing rigs, pontoon boats, ski & surf boats, cruisers…you name it! Marine electronics, accessories, ski and surf equipment, and feature displays make this Wisconsin’s greatest water sports expo!