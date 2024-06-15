article

Sixteenth Street's 13th annual Bike Day brought the community together for a day of fun and exercise on Saturday, June 15.

The event, held at Kosciuszko Park, encouraged physical activity and healthy eating, provided bike tune-ups and gave away bikes, helmets and locks to kids.

"Helping kids be able to live healthy lives is a focus for us, and to do that, exercise and nutrition are important components," said Julie Schuller, Sixteenth Street president and CEO. "For kids to be able to exercise in the neighborhood, right in their own homes, having a bicycle is a way to do that."

Organizers said more than 500 bikes were given away on a first-come, first-served basis to children who may not otherwise have access to one. Donations came from the Lake Express Ferry bike drive, and Rebel Reform helped tune them up.

Bike Day also offered healthy food, kids activities, dance lessons, soccer instruction and more.