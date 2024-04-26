Lake Express Ferry bike drive, 500 free tickets for donors

article

The Lake Express Ferry held its annual bike drive on Friday morning, offering the first 500 donors a free ticket.

It took place at the Lincoln Memorial Drive ferry terminal. The donations benefit Dream Bikes and Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers.

The bikes will be distributed on June 15 as part of Sixteenth Street's annual "Bike Day." Held at Kosciuszko Park in Milwaukee, Bike day is a community-based event that brings the neighborhood together to encourage physical activity and healthy eating.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials said, since 2010, Lake Express has collected more than 8,000 bicycles for organizations in Milwaukee, Madison, Chicago and internationally.

A complementary round-trip ferry ticket went to the first 500 people who donated a bike. There is a limit of one certificate per person/household.