Milwaukee beer garden equipment theft; fryers found on city's south side

More than $10,000 worth of kitchen equipment was stolen from the Estabrook Beer Garden – and later found on Milwaukee's south side.

"I was actually really surprised, pleasantly surprised," said Hans Weissgerber III, Estabrook Beer Garden Operator. "It’s definitely worth taking our hat off to our sheriff’s department and our police department."

On Sept. 27, thieves stole two fryers and a freezer – navigating around surveillance cameras.

"They’re all assets that we use to support our business. So when they’re missing or stolen or damaged, it’s not good for us," said Weissgerber.

Search warrants obtained by FOX6 News explain a confidential informant came forward after watching a news story about the theft. A tip led investigators to 13th and Hayes on Milwaukee's south side – where they found a man installing two stolen fryer in a food truck.

"I don’t have the details of what the transaction was or how they ended up there, but I did identify that they were the deep fryers from the beer garden," Weissgerber said.

When FOX6 News went to the location, a food truck was being fixed up – but the people doing the work said they knew nothing about the investigation.

Investigators have collected DNA and fingerprints.

Weissgerber has a little more peace of mind – as he waits for the case to be closed.

"There have to be consequences or people will not follow the law," Weissgerber said.

According to the search warrant, the man in possession of the stolen fryers said he bought them from someone else.