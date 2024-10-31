Milwaukee bakery celebrates Día de los Muertos, busy filling orders

A local bakery is preparing a special treat for Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) that is meant to honor our deceased loved ones, and bring families together.

"Today we are busy, baking bread for Day of the Dead," said Heladio Garcia, owner of Del Valle Oaxaqueño Restaurante & La Casa Del Pan #2, which is on Mitchell Street.

The Milwaukee bakery is cooking a special and traditional delicacy with a Oaxacan touch.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Celebrating Día de Muertos

"We personalize them however they want with names or however the customer wants them," added Garcia.

He says the detailing in the decoration pays homage to Mexico's indigenous culture, and the colors that are sprinkled on it celebrate it and give it a festive touch.

"We can eat the bread. We have some special for the altar and also some for the family to share. A lot of people just come and place the order for a special one for the altar or share with the family," said Garcia.

Making bread

He says they have nearly 300 orders from clients coming from Fond du Lac, Madison and out of state.

"It's delicious. I am picking one up for the altar at my office, and then I'm picking another one up to take home," said Itzel Ramirez.

"I'm picking one up to share with my family at our gathering," said Candida Jose Gonzalez.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Día de Muertos

It's a special treat meant to bring families together and to welcome loved ones who have passed away.

"It's a beautiful tradition we celebrate in Mexico. This is our way to continue it here and share it with others," said Garcia.

The bakery will be preparing this traditional bread until Nov. 2, so you still have time to come out.