Milwaukee 23rd annual Back to School Health Fair

23rd annual Back to School Health Fair
Jefflyn Brown from the Milwaukee Health Department joined FOX6 WakeUp to give us all the details on the 23rd annual Back to School Health Fair.
MILWAUKEE - August is the time to get your kids ready for the school, and the City of Milwaukee is helping out.
On Saturday, Aug. 10, you can attend the 23rd annual Back to School Health Fair at the Milwaukee Academy of Science.
There will be immunizations for children, health screenings for children and adults, free kids' backpacks, and school supplies (while supplies last).
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
There will also be free onsite food trucks for attendees.
Milwaukee Back to School Health Fair
Jefflyn Brown joined FOX6 WakeUp with what you can expect from the 23rd annual Back to School Health Fair, hosted by the Milwaukee Health Department.
Back to School Health Fair in Milwaukee
Erica Wright joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the 23rd annual Back to School Health Fair at the Milwaukee Academy of Science.
Back to School Health Fair for kids and parents
Erica Wright from the City of Milwaukee Health Department joined FOX6 to talk about the Back to School Health Fair and what kids and parents can expect.
.