Milwaukee 23rd annual Back to School Health Fair

August is the time to get your kids ready for the school, and the City of Milwaukee is helping out.

On Saturday, Aug. 10, you can attend the 23rd annual Back to School Health Fair at the Milwaukee Academy of Science.

There will be immunizations for children, health screenings for children and adults, free kids' backpacks, and school supplies (while supplies last).

There will also be free onsite food trucks for attendees.

