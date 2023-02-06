Milwaukee attempted robbery; woman sought, fled on bicycle

article

Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a woman wanted in connection to an attempted robbery near 18th and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Officials say the woman attempted to steal the victim's vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. on that Tuesday, but was not successful. She then fled on a bicycle.

The woman is described as African American, 25 to 30 years old, 5'6" tall, and weighing about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt, black leggings, and light-colored shoes.

Anyone with any information on this individual is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.